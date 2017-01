A man suspected of burglaries in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties is behind bars.

Following a pursuit, deputies captured 37-year old Dana Lee Miller as he tried to hide in a Palm Beach County parking garage.

He was tracked there by Martin County Sheriff’s detectives working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Miller is suspected of burglarizing homes, vehicles and businesses in the three county area, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

It says he mainly targeted lawn care equipment which he pawned at South Florida pawn shops.

He faces charges of dealing in stolen property, burglary, grand theft and fleeing and eluding.

Miller has a long rap sheet, including multiple arrests for burglary, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.