PALM CITY, Fla. - A driver faces multiple charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old Palm City man Thursday afternoon.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said a 2001 Chevy Blazer driven by Antonio Rubio-Sanchez, 50, of Stuart was traveling west on State Road 714 in the right lane at 5:14 p.m.

Rubio-Sanchez had three children in his vehicle, ages 14, 9 and 4.

A 2009 Honda Aero motorcycle, driven by Richard Allan Nackowski, 73, of Palm City was also traveling west on State Road in the left lane.

The Blazer merged into the inside lane while traffic was congested in the area. The vehicle collided into the rear of the motorcycle, which overturned onto its right side and ejected Nackowski.

FHP said Rubio-Sanchez continued traveling westbound, running over Nackowski.

The report says Rubio-Sanchez fled the scene and returned to his home.

A witness to the crash was able to obtain information that led law enforcement to the location of Rubio-Sanchez and his arrest.

Rubio-Sanchez faces charges of driving without a license that resulted in a death and leaving the scene of a fatal wreck. He's being held on a $900,000 bond.