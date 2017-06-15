MCSO: Remind children about strangers

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is telling residents of one Palm City neighborhood to be watchful, after a boy said someone suspicious approached him and tried to get him in his car.

The incident happened in the Highland Reserve neighborhood.

The boy was waling to a friend's house when he told deputies a man he didn't know pulled up next to him and asked if he wanted a ride to the mall.

The boy got scared and ran to a neighbor's house.

Parents are on the lookout for anyone suspicious and talking to their own children.

“He did exactly what he was supposed to do. And I don’t know if it’s instinctual or I’m sure his parents had that conversation with him and that’s pretty much what I was talking my daughter about,” said Stacey Losardo, a mother.

The boy said the man was middle aged and in a small red SUV.

There are many cameras at the entrance of the gated community, which deputies will be checking.