MCSO: Remind children about strangers

WPTV Webteam
10:03 PM, Jun 14, 2017
Man in red SUV approached boy in Palm City

Courtesy Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is telling residents of one Palm City neighborhood to be watchful, after a boy said someone suspicious approached him and tried to get him in his car. 

The incident happened in the Highland Reserve neighborhood.

The boy was waling to a friend's house when he told deputies a man he didn't know pulled up next to him and asked if he wanted a ride to the mall. 

The boy got scared and ran to a neighbor's house. 

Parents are on the lookout for anyone suspicious and talking to their own children. 

“He did exactly what he was supposed to do. And I don’t know if it’s instinctual or I’m sure his parents had that conversation with him and that’s pretty much what I was talking my daughter about,” said Stacey Losardo, a mother. 

The boy said the man was middle aged and in a small red SUV. 

There are many cameras at the entrance of the gated community, which deputies will be checking. 

 

