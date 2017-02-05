MCSO: 'Career criminal' arrested on drug charges

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- The Martin County Sheriff's Office says a "career criminal" has been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Joshua Christi, 40, has been arrested 66 times over the years, dating back to the early 90's, according to MCSO.

On Friday, Christi was arrested by Martin County Sheriff's Warrants Detectives, along with the FBI, and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division.

His arrest comes after a year-long investigation by PBSO, DEA, FBI, and ATF.

Christi is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Some of his charges from past arrests include Aggravated Battery, Assault or Battery on Law Enforcement, Discharging a Firearm in Public, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement, Throwing a Deadly Missile into a Structure, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and numerous narcotics violations.