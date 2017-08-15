Martin County students head back to class Tuesday

STUART, Fla. - Many Martin County parents wondered if the last-minute decision to reinstate 90 school bus routes would impact the first day of school on Tuesday.

Superintendent Laurie Gaylord reported no issues Tuesday morning.

Bus routes were rolled out by the district late Monday after they made adjustments to routes, as dictated by the transportation department's mock run earlier that day.

"It was a monumental tasks, but we were at least happy to get it," Gaylord said. "We sent two calls to parents (so they) would check the website for routes on Monday."

Two days before school, the district voted to reinstate the 90 routes once eliminated. Concerns from the public and the sheriff made them reconsider the cut.

Parents said the cutting of routes was poorly planned since some eliminated routes would force children to take dangerous paths to school. Data from the county's engineering department reaffirmed parents concerns.

Class for students in elementary started at 7:40 a.m. Buses rolled into lots on time and many parents walked their kids to school.

