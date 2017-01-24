Martin County High School among locations targeted by vandals

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Martin County High School is one of several new buildings targeted by a vandal with a high powered pellet gun.

This brings to six, and possibly as many as eight, the number of buildings hit in recent weeks. Among the targets, several government buildings.

The principal of MCHS, Alfred Fabrizio, sent out a call to parents Tuesday letting them know of the situation.

.@MartinFLSheriff investigating more cases of buildings being shot at. At least 6, maybe up to 8 recent cases. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/GyQinnC88k — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) January 24, 2017

The message, said in part, "School officials have become aware that our school is one of six Martin County establishments that was vandalized through the use of a pellet gun late last night. At no time were our students or staff threatened."

Other buildings hit included a dental office in Palm City and a Verizon store in Jensen Beach.

A bail bonds business not far from the sheriff's office also had its front door smashed Monday, which could be linked to these recent vandalism cases.

This follows Monday's discovery of damage done to the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office. Previous damage was done to the county courthouse and the Veterans Services building.