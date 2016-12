MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Martin County detectives feel they are getting closer to tracking down the hit-and-run driver who injured a teenage girl riding her bike.

That girl, 15-year-old Juanna Sic, is home from the hospital with relatively minor injuries.

She has a scraped up face, injured arm and hurt leg. She is wearing a sling to relax her arm muscles injured in the accident.

Speaking through a translator, she said, “I can’t believe I’m here today.”

Sic was riding home from school Tuesday, and says she had the right-of-way to cross the street in front of Fisherman’s Cove along Kanner Highway.

“It wasn’t his turn to go. She was already ready to go. By the time she noticed, she was already hit,” the translator said.

Sic remembers screaming and hitting the ground.

The driver kept going and is seen on dash camera video pulling into the nearby fire station. He runs down the sidewalk back to the scene of the accident, stays for a few seconds, then runs away.

She said she can recall seeing him come up to her, not knowing he was the alleged hit and run driver.

Sic says she is “sincerely scared” to get back on her bike.

She will either walk to school now, or find another ride.

The only thing she says that is keeping her head up is knowing deputies are working hard to make an arrest.

“She feels good because she knows the person is going to pay for what they did,” the translator related.

She is also grateful for a couple good Samaritans who stopped to help her, give her gauze for her bleeding wounds and wait for the ambulance with her.