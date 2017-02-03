Gov. Rick Scott proposes big money for beach renourishment

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricae Matthew took a bite out of local beaches.

The sand situation has improved since the storm, but its nowhere near as good as it was.

The governor is throwing some big money, $50 million to be exact, at buying more sand.

One of Martin County's destination spots is Bathtub Beach. Patricia Noonan has seen improvements since Hurricane Matthew.

"It's encouraging."

She knows more funding will be needed to fix up areas just like Bathtub. So she's happy to see Governor Rick Scott propose $50 million for beaches, the most he's ever proposed while in office.

"It's not enough, but it's a start," says Noonan.

Martin County leaders say they're encouraged by the proposal. The county budgets roughly $650,000 every year for beach renourishment. County leaders say more state money would give them a sense of comfort.

Allen Herskowitz says millions of taxpayer dollars to replenish sand is worth the expense.

"If we don't rebuild that beach, property values go down, taxes go down, no longer a place people want to come," said Herskowitz.

State lawmakers must still debate the state budget. The question still remains whether they will agree with Gov. Scott's proposal.