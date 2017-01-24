Get free tax help in Martin County

Scott Sutton
9:53 AM, Jan 24, 2017
Tax season has arrived, and Martin County is offering free advice and assistance at several locations starting Feb. 1.

Residents can get help with their taxes at four Martin County library locations through April 14: 

 

Below is a schedule with locations and times that the free tax help will be available:

Blake Library, 2351 S.E. Monterey Road, Stuart

  • Monday       11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday  10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday     10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Friday          10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peter & Julie Cummings Library, 2551 S.W. Matheson Avenue, Palm City

  • Tuesday      10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hoke Library, 1150 N.W. Jack Williams Way, Jensen Beach

  • Tuesday      10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday    Noon to 4 p.m.

Robert Morgade Library, 5851 S.E. Community Drive, Stuart

  • Monday      10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday      10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Friday         10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The county said all tax assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Taxpayers are urged to ensure they have the previous year's tax forms and all current year forms before arriving, including valid photo identification, Social Security card and the Social Security cards of any dependents.

For more information call 772-219-4969 or visit the Martin County Library System website at www.library.martin.fl.us

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

