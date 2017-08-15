MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - In the tranquil community of Sewall’s Point, a man came home Monday, parked his car in the garage, and went inside to leash his dog for a walk. Suddenly he heard his car backing away.

“Over the last year, we’ve noticed a tremendous increase in the number of car thefts in Martin County," said Lt. Mike Dougherty.

Detectives said the victim left his key fob in a cup holder.

That same day, In Martin’s Crossing off Kanner Highway, a man parked his car outside a home and, while leaving the car running, went inside for just a minute. But that’s all the time needed for the bad guys to take that car.

“Between 1 and 5 in the afternoon where peak times are. Subjects come up, two or three in a vehicle. They’ll pull up to a house that you or I or anyone may live in. They’ll start running around and checking doors and seeing if keys are in cars," said Lt. Dougherty.

Detectives say a suspicious SUV was called in. It was discovered stolen from Miami-Dade County. Deputies saw the suspect and stolen vehicles heading on I-95 but had to call off the pursuit because of traffic and the weather.

These types of crimes have law enforcement again reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

“If you notice a person or vehicle that doesn’t belong in your neighborhood, call us. We’re more than happy to come out, take a look and find out who they are and what they’re doing there," said Lt. Dougherty.

