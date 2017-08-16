Call from UPS leads to false identity arrest

WPTV Webteam
11:11 PM, Aug 15, 2017
11:45 PM, Aug 15, 2017

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Martin County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who they say had a package delivered to a home that wasn't his. And he tried to sign for it. 

Investigators say Paul Ramsay flagged down two UPS drivers trying to track down a package to be delivered to a Palm City address. , theft 

Deputies responded and said they watched Ramsay sign for an order of iPhones. He admitted he was sent from Fort Lauderdale to sign for the package.

