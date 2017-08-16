Call from UPS leads to false identity arrest

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Martin County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who they say had a package delivered to a home that wasn't his. And he tried to sign for it.

Investigators say Paul Ramsay flagged down two UPS drivers trying to track down a package to be delivered to a Palm City address. , theft

Deputies responded and said they watched Ramsay sign for an order of iPhones. He admitted he was sent from Fort Lauderdale to sign for the package.