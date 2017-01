Burglars were busy breaking into vehicles in Martin County overnight.

They struck 26 vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

The break-ins happened in Savannah Estates, Palm Point, Palm Isle and The Villas.

According to the sheriff's office, twenty-five of the vehicles were left unlocked.

In addition to the break-ins, one vehicle was reported stolen.

Anyone with information or video from a security camera is asked to call 220-7170.