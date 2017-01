INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after a woman was struck by a bullet in rural Indian River County Sunday.

IRCSO says a 50-year-old woman was struck by a bullet in the 6300 block of 25th Street SW.

At this time officials say the shooting appears to be accidental, possibly a stray bullet.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.