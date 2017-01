Looking for a job? Walmart is hiring in Vero Beach.

This spring a Neighborhood Market will open at 17th Street and US 1.

The company needs to fill 95 positions and has set up a temporary hiring center at 703 17th Street.

Both full-time and part-time jobs are available.

”We are excited to bring jobs and a new place for our friends and neighbors in Vero Beach to shop,” store manager Cheryl Medina said in a statement.

Employment will begin in February for most of the new hires.

Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hiring center. Or you can apply online at http://careers.walmart.com.