IRCSO deputy injured while arresting man accused of beating a juvenile

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.-- An Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) Deputy was injured while attempting to arrest a man accused of beating a juvenile.

When a deputy arrived, he found a large crowd gathering and he was informed that the suspect was attempting to flee on a bicycle.

He called out for the man to stop, but the suspect refused. The deputy tackled the man and they both hit the ground.

The man, later identified as 22-year-old Jontavius King of Vero Beach, began gouging the deputy's eye, causing him to temporarily lose his vision.

As they struggled on the ground, King gained control of both of the deputy's arms. The deputy head butted King in an attempt to free himself. Shortly thereafter, other deputies arrived and King was taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to Indian River Medical Center and was treated for injuries to his eye and nose.

King was booked into the Indian River County Jail on charges of battery (on the juvenile), resisting arrest with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcment officer.

King posted his $55,000 bond.

The injured deputy was treated and released from the hospital. He is home resting and recovering until he is cleared by physicians.