Classrooms affected by mold reopening at Osceola Magnet School in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Students will be returning to classrooms tomorrow that had been closed because of mold at the Osceola Magnet School in Vero Beach.

Two mold remediation companies were hired to give the 600, 700 and 800 wings of the school a deep cleaning.

The School District of Indian River County says testing reports indicate satisfactory results for the affected wings.

Teachers will be able to move back into their classrooms in the 600 wing this afternoon and students will resume classes in those rooms tomorrow.

The 700 and 800 wings will remain closed pending results at the end of the week.

Parents were allowed to keep their kids home from the school on Monday because of the mold.