Bomb threat investigated at Gifford Middle School near Vero Beach

GIFFORD, Fla. -- Officials with the Indian River County School District say the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) received a bomb threat for Gifford Middle School in Gifford just before dismissal today.

According to a statement from the District, the school took precautions to ensure student safety while the Sheriff's Office investigated the threat.

IRCSO is directing the dismissal of students beginning with bus riders.

The Sheriff's Office says the school has been cleared, all students have been sent home, and no threat was found.

Detectives continue their investigation and say they do not believe this incident is related to a threat at Wal-Mart/Sam's Club last week.