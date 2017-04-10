Boil water notice for all city of Vero Beach customers

WPTV Webteam
12:43 PM, Apr 10, 2017
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all residents and businesses who get their water from the city of Vero Beach.

The city posted the notice on its website Monday.

It said water pressure dropped after a loss of power around 10 a.m.

Although service was restored, it is advising water for cooking or drinking be boiled as a precaution.

The boil order will likely last 72 hours or less.

If you have a question you can call the City of Vero Beach Water & Sewer Department at (772) 978-5220.

