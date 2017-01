Sebastian police are trying to track down a man whom they say is suspected of two robberies the same day.

Police say the man robbed a clerk at the Speedway gas station and convenience store just before midnight on January 8th.

They say he is also suspected of robbing a store on Wickham Road in Melbourne earlier that day.

He's described as about 5’6 and 30 to 40-years-old.

Police say he was driving light colored older model SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Todd Finnegan at (772) 388-4423. The case number is 17-0054. Or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.