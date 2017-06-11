Candlelight service held for Jackson Hunter

At Laporte Farms in Sebastian Saturday evening, it was clear that Jackson Hunter's joy, love, and positivity left an imprint on so many people.

"He was just the happiest boy. He was always happy always smiling," says Jackson's mom Gina.

She watched as dozens gathered to remember her son.

"The way he was about life, it really affected so many people and there's no way anyone can forget that," says Danielle Prusoff, Jackson's aunt.

Jackson was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 and spent hundreds of days at the Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

Jack kept a good attitude through it all.

He lost his battle just last month.

His legacy lives on forever as he touched so many lives in this community and around the country through the Action 4 Jackson Facebook page.

"We are a community here and his mother and father, my heat goes out to them," says Laura Laporte.

She learned of Jackson's story through social media and calls it an honor to open her doors for the candlelight service.

Gina says she plans to continue to raise awareness of pediatric cancer in Jackson's memory.