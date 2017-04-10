7-year-old Sebastian boy now cancer free

4:48 AM, Apr 10, 2017
A 7-year-old Sebastian boy who has been battling leukemia received some great news this weekend.

The child, Jackson Hunter, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2015.

He kept his good attitude through chemo and remission but relapsed and the leukemia came back.

 

But on Saturday, Jackson's parents turned to their "Action 4 Jackson" Facebook page to make a special announcement.

They said they received word from their doctor saying Jackson's test results came back and he is now cancer free!

