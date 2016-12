A man was shot multiple times in South Vero Beach, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. It happened at 11th St SW & 12th Ave SW.

IRCSO says he was taken to Lawnwood Medical Center for treatment.

They did not release his condition.

The sheriff's office says Kendrick Jamaar Williams is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Investigators say Williams was last seen in a white or light color sedan

Anyone with information is urged to call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS,