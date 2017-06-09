Indian River County SWAT deputies involed in shooting death of Alteria Woods are back to work

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Indian River County deputies involved in the deadly shooting of Alteria Woods in March are back on the street, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Still, the sheriff’s office has not identified which of the law enforcement officers fired the shot that killed Woods.

Shortly after the March 19 shooting, the sheriff’s office said three deputies who fired their weapons were put on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not indicated any findings of the investigation.

During a SWAT raid at a Gifford home in the 4500 block of 25th Avenue in Gifford, deputies said Andrew Coffee III exited the residence and, upon seeing law enforcement officers, attempted to flee back inside.

Deputies said they struggled to take Coffee III into custody, while shots were fired from inside the residence at deputies.

Three SWAT members returned fire, killing Woods. Deputies say Andrew Coffee IV used Woods as a shield.

Woods’ mother, Yolanda Woods, is desperate for answers.

“She’s gone and she isn’t coming back, but she’s always in my memory and in my heart,” Woods said. “That moment for me, it was so horrible.”

A date for a grand jury has still not been set.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says it will release more information Friday.