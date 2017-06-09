Indian River County Sheriff releases names of deputies involved in the Alteria Woods shooting

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting of Alteria Woods.

The sheriff's office says their investigation revealed that three S.W.A.T. Team members discharged their firearms:

Sergeant Patrick White, Patrol Sergeant for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office with 20 years of service

Detective Christopher Reeve, Special Investigations Detective for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office with 6.8 years of service

Officer Richard Sarcinello, Patrol Officer for the Indian River Shores Public Safety Department

The sheriff's department says Sergeant White and Detective Reeve returned to regular duties effective March 31, 2017.

Officer Sarcinello was formerly employed by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and a member of the S.W.A.T. Team, and remains with the S.W.A.T. Team.

A Grand Jury is expected to review the case in July 2017.

The case remains under investigation, pending the Grand Jury hearing.

Alteria’s death has the community demanding transparency.



The 21-year-old was shot multiple times during a swat raid back in March.



Those bullets, deputies say, were intended for Andrew Coffee IV.



Investigators say Coffee used Alteria as a human shield.

NewsChannel 5 caught up with Alteria’s mother, Yolanda Woods, last week.

“There’s days where I still think she is here sometimes," she said. "When I’m driving I keep saying it’s not true.”



She laments the lack of body cams for Indian River County deputies.



“I wouldn’t be going through what I’m going through, I’d have some type of answers if we had the body cams,” she says.



As of right now, body cameras are not in the sheriff’s office budget for next year.

However, the TCPalm reports Sheriff Deryl Loar plans on asking the county commission to buy them.