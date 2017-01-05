Airsoft gun brought on Indian River County school bus

A 13-year-old sixth grader at Gifford Middle School in Vero Beach will face charges after the Indian River county Sheriff's Office says he brought an airsoft gun onto a school bus.

On the way to school, just east of US 1 on 45th Street, the driver made the discovery and called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded and confiscated the weapon.

The sheriff’s office is currently working with the state on filing a juvenile complaint affidavit and said the child will face charges.

The Indian River County School District said the student did not threaten anyone and no students were in danger. It says the school day was not disrupted.

The school administration is handling school disciplinary measures but would not specify what they are.