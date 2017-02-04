LANTANA, Fla. - Temporary flight restrictions are now in place for airports across our area with President Trump in town.

There's one thought crossing the minds of passengers at PBIA. How will President Trump's visit to Palm Beach County affect commercial flights?

"Just laying low for four hours until hopefully our flight takes off," says Judy Craig.

Jerry Allen, deputy director for the Department of Airports in Palm Beach County, has been fielding calls on this issue. He says passengers should not worry.

"You don't need to give it a second thought. No issue, no problem," says Allen.

PBIA is within the 10 mile no fly zone. Commercial flights cannot fly over Mar-a-Lago. They must angle north or south away from the estate.

Allen says that will not cause any delays.

"The only potential for any delay whatsoever would be when Air Force One is actually arriving and the president is getting off the aircraft. That process generally takes 10-15 minutes," says Allen.

As for smaller airports in our area, it's a different story.

At Lantana Airport signs are up alerting pilots of the temporary flight restrictions in place this weekend.

Jorge Gonzalez with Skywords Advertising says he can't even start up his plane once restrictions are in place.

His business is taking a hit this weekend.

"95 percent of our business is on weekends so if the President comes on weekends, I'm basically out a whole week of work," says Gonzalez.

Lantana is within the 10 mile no fly zone, meaning the airport shuts down operations.

There is also a 30 mile restricted outer ring from Martin to Broward County.

Allen says there will be strict enforcement.

"Law enforcement will be on site at the airport during the temporary flight restrictions," says Allen.

He says county leaders will treat this weekend as a test run. They will meet with all agencies to see if any changes need to be made to make the process go more smoothly.