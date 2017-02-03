West Palm Beach police are trying to locate a missing man

Mostly clear
HI: 76°
LO: 65°
HI: 78°
LO: 68°
HI: 77°
LO: 69°
Joseph Gerald Saxon
West Palm Beach police are trying to locate Joseph Gerald Saxon.
The 39-year-old left his job at Twin Peaks at 9 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.
Police say he left his cellphone and keys at the job and took off in his white Kia with Florida tag EAMW42.
Saxon has a medical condition and needs medication.
He's 5’11” and weighs 200 lbs.
If you see him please contact your local law enforcement agency or West Palm Beach police at 561.822.1900.