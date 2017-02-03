West Palm Beach police are trying to locate a missing man

WPTV Webteam
11:09 AM, Feb 3, 2017

Joseph Gerald Saxon

WPB PD

West Palm Beach police are trying to locate Joseph Gerald Saxon.

The 39-year-old left his job at Twin Peaks at 9 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Police say he left his cellphone and keys at the job and took off in his white Kia with Florida tag EAMW42.

Saxon has a medical condition and needs medication.

He's 5’11” and weighs 200 lbs.

If you see him please contact your local law enforcement agency or West Palm Beach police at 561.822.1900.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top