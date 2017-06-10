WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The West Palm Beach gay bar, Roosters, will be well represented at the Pride March in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The bar paid for 30 people to go to our nation's capital.

Roosters' manager, David Hazen, said they are excited for the opportunity to show off their pride, and represent their community. This will also be the first year for the Equality March.

"This march has significance because since the beginning of 2017 100 anti-LGBT, bills have been put through legislation and it also falls on the one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting so it's nice to go up there and show solidarity with all our LGBT community, " said Hazen.

There is also an Equality March in Downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.