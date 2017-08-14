Vigils held in West Palm Beach, Stuart for Charlottesville

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Communities across the country are coming together against white supremacy after this weekend's violent protests in Virginia.

White supremacists and counter-protesters clashed in the college town of Charlottesville, Va.

On Sunday, dozens gathered in downtown West Palm Beach and Stuart.

"Outraged that in 2017, we have white supremacists," said Suzanne Rode, who attended the vigil.

Many held signs and candles showing the world they will not tolerate racism.

"Scary time. Scared for my grandchildren and I get emotional about it because it's horrible," said Teresa Mangini, who attended the vigil.

Those who attended also honored the victims in Charlottesville.

"We're doing this for Heather (Heyer). Heather who was a 32-year-old woman who did nothing wrong except try to stand up for the ideals of America," said Rode.

Heyer died when a car plowed into a group of people at the protests on Saturday.

Sunday's vigil was organized by several activist groups here in South Florida.