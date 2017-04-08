Veterans board Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Partly Cloudy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Local first responders escorted veterans to an Honor Flight on Saturday.
Fire rescue and law enforcement personnel from both Palm Beach and Martin counties displayed honorary salutes to the World War II and Korean War veterans, while providing a motorcade escort.
The vets boarded buses headed to Palm Beach International Airport before flying to Washington D.C. on their Honor Flight.
They'll be returning Saturday night.