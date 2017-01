WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Three people were rushed to local area hospitals following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Thursday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. near Sansbury Way and Belvedere Road.

First arriving crews reported two vehicles with heavy damage and trapped occupants.

Officials say firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the trapped occupants from the vehicle.

The patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One of these patients was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center.