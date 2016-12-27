Suspect arrested after carjacking at Howard Park in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an armed carjacking Monday night at Howard Park.

According to a written statement from police spokeswoman Lori Colombino, the carjacking occurred just after 11 p.m. at the park on Parker Avenue.

The victim was able to provide police a description of the suspect and his stolen vehicle.

Shortly after, police said the victim's vehicle was located heading north on 19th Street.

Following a short pursuit, the suspect, identified as Dionte Lee Garrett, 24, was arrested and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

This is the fourth carjacking arrest in West Palm Beach this month. One incident Dec. 14 led to the arrest of a 14-year-old. Two suspects were then arrested after a separate carjacking Dec. 15 in the city.