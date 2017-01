WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 12th grade student has been arrested for having a gun in a backpack, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

The arrest, thanks to a tip, happened Monday at Palm Beach Lakes High School.

School officials said the weapon was a handgun.

In a message to parents the principal said, "at no time did the student show the weapon or brandish it in any way while on campus."



The principal said officials don't believe this incident is related to gang activity but "a poor student decision."

The student was not identified.

Three weeks ago a student at the same school was arrested for having a firearm in his waist, according to a message the principal sent to parents.

The principal said it is possible that student was involved with gang activity.