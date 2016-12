With just about three days until Christmas, it’s no surprise that the Palm Beach Outlets were packed Thursday.

“It’s kind of a mad dash to get the last minute things,” said shopper AJ Hinkel.

The Outlets were filled with last minute shoppers on the hunt for the holidays.

“It’s probably one of our busiest ever,” said Pam Rada, marketing director of the Palm Beach Outlets. “We’re up double digits from last year in sales and in traffic.”

It’s also where we found Rosa Reyes from Royal Palm Beach. She had her Christmas list in-hand.

“I’m shopping for my husband my in-laws, cousins, little ones, dogs,” she said.



But unlike some of the lists we saw, Reyes takes her list to another level.

“I have an idea. I write down what I want to give them or what they would like. Then I put how much I budget and how much I spend,” said Reyes.



She's a shopper on a mission, and she's planning to check her list off today.



“So I don’t have to come back tomorrow,” she adds.