Sheriff's office investigates deadly shooting Saturday at gas station near West Palm Beach

Charlie Keegan
5:50 AM, Apr 10, 2017
An overnight shooting in West Palm Beach was among three shootings investigated by law enforcement this weekend.

One man died after a shooting in suburban West Palm Beach Saturday night.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Chevron gas station near 3000 Military Trail at about 11:45 p.m.

 

First-responding units found a man dead from gunshot wounds at the scene. Violent crimes detectives have taken over the investigation.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the agency does not have information on a suspect or a motive for the shooting at this time.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477). 

