Rollover crash shuts down busy intersection in West Palm Beach on Sunday

A rollover crash happened on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A rollover crash shut down a busy intersection in West Palm Beach on Sunday.
One vehicle came to rest on its roof.
It took place at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Dixie Highway.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
At least one person was taken to the hospital by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.