Resources available for those affected by airport attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Following the Fort Lauderdale International Airport attack, Governor Rick Scott released the following statement on resources state and local officials are making available:

Following this horrific attack, I know many families are worried about their loved ones and that many travelers are concerned and in need of helpful resources and support. Our local, state and federal officials are working together to get answers and make sure everyone is informed and kept safe. Our law enforcement will be working throughout the night and our state emergency operations center is monitoring this tragic incident and will continue to do so 24 hours a day.

Anyone affected by the attack can find help at www.floridadisaster.org/info.

Gov. Scott said he has directed Florida Department of Health to dispatch grief counselors to the family assistance center to provide support.

VISIT FLORIDA and Expedia have partnered to identify hotel availability in Fort Lauderdale. They will be monitoring availability all night and will continue to issue updates to ensure accuracy of rooms and rate. Please visit www.expedia.com/florida to find available lodging.

Airbnb has activated their urgent accommodations in Fort Lauderdale and all service fees will be waived for t

Please visit www.airbnb.com/disaster/ftlauderdale to find available lodging.

Broward County has established a call center to further help any travelers that have been displaced. You can call the toll-free hotline at (866) 435-9355.

Family Assistance Center provides services to those with loved ones affected by the event. They are located at Renaissance Hotel on 1617 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale. Their phone number is (954) 626-1700.

To get the latest updates and briefings regarding the attack at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport, visit www.floridadisaster.org/info.