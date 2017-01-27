Race for the Cure road closures

Police will begin closing roads along the route at 5 a.m.

The Flagler Memorial Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. While the bridge is closed, all eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured to the Royal Park (middle) Bridge to cross the Intracoastal Waterway.



The following detours will be in place during the closure:



· Drivers who want to go west over the Flagler Memorial Bridge should take Cocoanut Row to Royal Palm Way and go west on Royal Palm Way to cross the Royal Park Bridge.

· Drivers who want to go east over the Flagler Memorial Bridge should take N. Dixie Highway to Okeechobee Boulevard and go east on Okeechobee Boulevard to cross the Royal Park Bridge.

