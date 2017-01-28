Race for the Cure creative designs to honor breast cancer warriors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Daniel Demaio volunteers for Race for the Cure. He even has an official title-- "Pink Potty Chairperson."

Daniel is decorating a couple of portable bathrooms that will be near the Race for the Cure starting line. He says it's a creative way to get people talking about a serious subject-- breast cancer. His wife battled it seven years ago.

"One day after our honeymoon she found out she had a lump. And we got it checked out and turns out it was breast cancer," said Daniel.

She's now cancer free. But during her treatments, Daniel learned women aren't the only ones diagnosed.

"The first week that I found out my wife had breast cancer, I was talking with a gentleman and out of the blue he felt necessary to tell me he has gone through the same thing as a breast cancer survivor."



As the last preps are done before race day, Daniel and fellow workers are making sure their displays get plenty of attention.

"Getting the early detection and even people being advocates with the insurance companies to allow people to have these tests at an earlier age especially the children of survivors," said Daniel.

Another volunteer, Frank Delbrouck said, "I like to be there and volunteer and help out, I think that's what we really need to do in this world nowadays."

Race for the Cure

Saturday, January 28, 2017

http://komensouthflorida.org/



