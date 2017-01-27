WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Amanda Vierk is not embarrassed to take off her wig. She has no hair and knows why. It's a sign of her fight against stage three breast cancer.

"I was at work and I tried to be strong since I was in the middle of my day and I did break down and cry," said Amanda.

The 36-year-old woman remembers the day last August when the doctor told her the scary news. She had a double mastectomy, now it's chemo treatments.

"I have a total of eight treatments every other week that I go to, and I've got three left now."

Amanda hopes more women in their 30s will pay attention to their health, because of her fight. That's why on Saturday at race for the cure, walkers and runners will see signs about people who battled breast cancer.

Dayve Gabbard, the executive director for Komen South Florida said, "We are going to be telling their stories along the race course and then we are going to be highlighting Amanda who is our honorary warrior. She's in the fight right now. She is bald and beautiful and thriving. This is about saving lives, and it is really about the life saving message about early detection."

A message Amanda hopes is heard.

"They are really about education and the race this year is to educate women and let them know about the journeys that women have gone through to make it through this," said Amanda.

Race For The Cure

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Race site opens at 5:30 a.m.

Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach



