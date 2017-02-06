President Donald Trump scheduled to depart PBIA Monday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla - Watch President Trump's departure in the video player below around 10:40 a.m.:

Residents could see delays along Southern Blvd and near Palm Beach International Airport Monday morning.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to depart PBIA around 10:40 a.m. on Air Force One.

The president and first lady spent the weekend at their Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, to attend a fundraiser for the American Red Cross at the club.

Authorities could shut down roads surrounding the airport for the presidential motorcade Monday morning. The airport will close to air traffic shortly before and after Air Force One’s departure.

From West Palm Beach, President Trump will stop at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. There he will meet with generals from Central Command for a special briefing. He is also scheduled to meet Gov. Rick Scott at the base before returning to Washington, D.C.

Restrictions the FAA put in place surrounding Mar-a-Lago end at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The president's weekend in Palm Beach County sparked a large protest and rally.

On Saturday night, about 3,000 people marched from Trump Plaza in downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago. They protested Trump’s executive order on immigration and other policies.

In response, a group of supporters rallied to praise the president for what he’s done so far.

The two sides met near the president’s property, but police did not arrest anyone.