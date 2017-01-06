Police on scene of hostage situation in West Palm Beach

WPTV Webteam
11:06 PM, Jan 5, 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Heavy police presence at 14th Street and N Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach near Good Samaritan Medical Center. 

Hostage negotiators and SWAT Team are on scene. 

It's unclear if the incident is related to a shooting that happened earlier today along the 1300 block of N Dixie Highway.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

