Police investigate West Palm Beach bank robbery

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are investigating a bank robbery that happened at about 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 1325 N. Congress Avenue.

Police say a white female passed a note to a bank teller.

The suspect was wearing a grayish colored hoodie with the hood up over her head, wearing sunglasses, standing 5' 4" tall, with a thin/slender build, possibly in her early 20's, with light brownish hair and pale skin.

She fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is urged to contact Detective Eick at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.