Police investigate early-morning shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Police in West Palm Beach said a man was shot just after midnight Monday inside his home at 9th Street and North Tamarind Avenue.

According to Sgt. David Lefont, as the victim was being transported to a hospital, an officer spotted a speeding vehicle and summoned paramedics to help the victim.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for injuries that are not life threatening.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation

The story clarifies that there was not a shooting on Electronics Way as previously reported.