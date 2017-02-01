Pitbull speaks at the Palm Beach State College Foundation fundraiser

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An annual fundraiser for the Palm Beach State College Foundation featured a celebrity speaker.

Armando Christian Perez or "Pitbull", spoke at the foundation's luncheon Wednesday at the Kravis Center.

Funds raised at the luncheon will help the foundation's goal; it aims to increase student scholarships, business partnerships and internships for students focusing on careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

Students about to graduate from high school praised the program for furthering their career goals.

"I think it's absolutely a great thing, it (STEAM) needs more awareness," said Stefan Wan, a 12th grader at Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

The foundation has given out scholarships to 2,200 students annually. The luncheon has had speakers such as John Lithgow and Danica Patrick in previous years.