RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Australian Avenue is closed between West 17th Street and Blue Heron Boulevard following a pedestrian accident.

A male, who appears to be in his 30's, was struck by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Blue Heron Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials say his injuries are "critical and possibly life-threatening."

Riviera Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers.