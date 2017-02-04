Mostly clear
One person was killed and another taken to a local trauma center following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Friday evening
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Friday evening.
Officials say the incident happened at 9:40 p.m. near Community Drive and military Traill.
Two people were involved in the crash. One patient was transported to a local area trauma center and the other was pronounced dead on scene.
Northbound lanes of Military Trail were closed, just south of Community Drive.
#BREAKING: Major accident along Military Trail at the Keiser University entrance. Multiple people injured @WPTV pic.twitter.com/QYF0IFzjUj— Austin Carter (@AustinWPTV) February 4, 2017
Multi vehicle #accident near Community Dr/Military Trl, @PBCFR on location, heavy damage, multiple injured being evaluated, Century Cmd— PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) February 4, 2017
Deadly car accident in suburban #WestPalmBeach NB Military Trail is closed near Keiser Univ @PBCountySheriff investigating @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/wVPnQUN9Go— EricP_WPTV (@EricPasquarelli) February 4, 2017
