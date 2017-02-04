WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Friday evening.

Officials say the incident happened at 9:40 p.m. near Community Drive and military Traill.

Two people were involved in the crash. One patient was transported to a local area trauma center and the other was pronounced dead on scene.

Northbound lanes of Military Trail were closed, just south of Community Drive.

#BREAKING: Major accident along Military Trail at the Keiser University entrance. Multiple people injured @WPTV pic.twitter.com/QYF0IFzjUj — Austin Carter (@AustinWPTV) February 4, 2017