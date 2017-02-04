One person killed in multi-vehicle crash

WPTV Webteam
10:19 PM, Feb 3, 2017
3 hours ago

One person was killed and another taken to a local trauma center following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Friday evening

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Friday evening. 

Officials say the incident happened at 9:40 p.m. near Community Drive and military Traill. 

Two people were involved in the crash. One patient was transported to a local area trauma center and the other was pronounced dead on scene.

Northbound lanes of Military Trail were closed, just south of Community Drive. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top