Palm Beach Farm Fest helps struggling families in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Helping 500 local families was the goal behind the Palm Beach Farm Fest held Saturday in West Palm Beach.

It happened at the Salvation Army on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

High school-aged volunteers handed out seasonal fresh produce and non-perishable foods to families.

Palm Beach Harvest CEO Deborah Morgan says these giveaways strive to touch the lives of struggling families, "There are families that not everyone get to eat that day in that family. Some people have to sit out and not get meals. So what we are trying to do is is shore up the economy a little bit and feed some people and make them happy."

This is one of many Farm Share events held throughout the county each year.