Palm Beach County School District hiring bus drivers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Palm Beach County School District will be hiring bus drivers Tuesday, February 7.

The Job Fair begins at 9 a.m. at the West Palm Beach Transportation Depot on Summit Boulevard.

Pay starts at 14 dollars per hour.

“It is our goal to ensure that each student we transport arrives safely to their assigned destination in the most efficient manner possible,” said newly-appointed Transportation Director Pete DiDionato. “We have a great team of dedicated individuals coming together for a common goal, but we need your help.”

The requirements:

You must be a licensed driver for 5 years and have a good driving record with not more than one moving violation in the past three years and not have a DUI charge for the previous 7 years.

You must be of good character; be able to clear our Background check, Drug Screening, a DOT Physical and be able to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License.

To apply online, click here. For more information, call 561-242-6515.