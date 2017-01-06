Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller warns residents about phone and email scam

The Palm Beach County Clerk of Court is warning local residents about a scam. Two people have called the clerk's office to complain about a phone scam.

The callers reported getting a call from someone claiming to be with the clerk's office and telling them they owed money for a traffic citation.

The scam comes just a few weeks after the Department of Motor Vehicles sent out a warning about an email scam.

If you receive a call or email that appears to be from the clerk or DMV's office saying you have an unpaid traffic ticket, do not click the link to pay or give any personal information.

"Anybody that gets a telephone call or an email from us asking for money or or even alleging that they missed something etc., call our office because I would say 100% of the time it will be a scam," said Sharon Bock, Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller.

If you receive a call and are unsure about it, take down as much information as you can about the call and contact your county's clerk office.

